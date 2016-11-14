JHS could get payment from JASCO budget

The Jasper County budget for 2017 will go to county commissioners at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

Lysa Boston and the crew at Joplin Humane Society eagerly await to hear whether they'll receive a $12,000 payment from the budget.

"The humane society issue is under discussion. I don't know how they're going to decide on that," Jasper County auditor Richard Webster said.

Webster has been crafting the budget since summer. He asks for input from county offices and elected officials on what they need to be operational.

"We've been fortunate the last few years because our sale tax has been good in the county where we've pretty much been able to fund everything that we needed to fund," Webster said.

If the $12,000 payment is approved, Boston said it will all go to care of the animals, like every other payment they receive.

"We try to be as frugal as possible but we do have to follow standards set by the Missouri Department of Agriculture. You know we take great care of our animals, every animal that comes in gets vaccinated, they get tested for heart-worms, they get neutered before they leave, they get micro-chipped. We do so much," Boston said.

Boston and shelter officials estimate it takes $2,500 per day to operate the shelter.

"So to take care of those animals without receiving funds from municipalities, we would absolutely have to shut the doors," Boston said.

Community members and county residents may attend the budget submission meeting tomorrow at the courthouse at 9 a.m.