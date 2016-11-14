Veterans Celebrate "Hunting for Hope"

In 2008, Joshua Soberalski went to the Middle East to fight as a Marine. This weekend, as a veteran, he came to the Four States to heal.

"Seeing the face of a fellow marine, or army veteran, navy, and you just look at them and the brotherhood we have just it allows you to feel at peace," Soberalski said.

He is one of 10 combat veterans from across the U.S., bringing their families to Southwest Missouri for "Heroes Hunting for Hope". Monday night's meal ends a weekend-long program where Soberalski joined other veterans to hunt and talk about the adjustment to civilian life.

"To have a grown man to a grown man just with a hug out in the woods and a prayer... I don't know how to describe it," Soberalski said.

"Each of our veterans are teamed with a guide and a videographer. Their purpose is to listen to them. To help them with some of the struggles that they go through. To just be there for them," Founder of Peterson Outdoor Ministries Tron Peterson said. Peterson Outdoor Ministries runs Heroes Hunting for Hope.

"There's so much natural love and support that you feel the support from others and you feel the release form others without them even opening their mouth," Soberalski said.

Monday, veterans spanning back to World War 2 join Soberalski and the others. Marking each others service in the company of the only people who can truly appreciate what they've given to their country.

"My life will never be the same. My marriage will never be the same. And to anyone out there who's struggling, just get help," Soberalski said.

This year marks the 10th anniversary for Peterson Outdoor Ministries.