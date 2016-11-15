McNabb Competent To Stand Trial For November 2016 Murders

10/5/2017: A competency hearing was held today for David McNabb. According to court proceedings, McNabb was found competent to stand trial. He's charged with the first degree murders of his uncle and grandmother.

A preliminary hearing is set for January 16-17, 2018 in Linn District County Court.

12/5/2016: WE'VE OBTAINED A COPY OF THE PROBABLE CAUSE AFFIDAVIT -- GIVING SOME DETAILS FROM THE DAY RELATIVES OF THE VICTIMS DISCOVERED BLOOD IN BETTY AND KENNETH MCNABB'S PLEASANTON HOME.

THE AFFIDAVIT STATES THAT SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12TH, MEMBERS OF THE MCNABB FAMILY DISCOVERED BLOOD ON THE FLOOR IN THE HALLWAY AND BEDROOM OF BETTY AND KENNETH MCNABB'S LINN COUNTY HOME - THEY ALSO DISCOVERED THE MCNABB'S VEHCILES WERE MISSING FROM THE RESIDENCE.

FAMILY HADN'T HEARD FROM BETTY OR KENNETH SINCE MONDAY OF THAT WEEK.

WHEN LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVED, MORE BLOOD WAS DISCOVERED IN THE KITCHEN.

KBI OFFICIALS DISCOVERED CLEANING SUPPLIES AND AN AREA OF CARPET TESTED POSITIVE FOR HUMAN BLOOD, THOUGH IT LOOKED LIKE SOMEONE HAD WIPED OR ALTERED IN AN ATTEMPT TO CLEAN IT.

THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY WEST OF PITTSBURG TOLD AUTHORITIES SHE SAW MCNABB'S TRUCK PULLING A TRAILER WITH A TRACTOR AND FRONT END LOADER ON HER PROPERTY ON NOVEMBER TENTH.

ON NOVEMBER 15TH - KBI AGENTS AND CRAWFORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE SEARCHED THAT PROPERTY WHERE THEY FOUND THE GROUND HAD BEEN DISTURBED.



THEY FOUND BETTY AND KENNETH MC NABB'S BODIES APPROXIMATELY FOUR FEET DOWN.

THE NEXT DAY, AUTHORITIES GOT A SEARCH WARRANT FOR MCNABB'S TRUCK, A BLACK FORD F-150.

INITIAL AUTOPSY RESULTS INDICATE BETTY'S MCNABB'S SKULL HAD BEEN FRACTURED BY A BLUNT OBJECT, AND KENNETH MCNABB HAD BEEN SHOT THREE TIMES -- APPARENTLY WITH A 22.

CHARGES AGAINST DAVID MCNABB INCLUDE TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND TWO COUNTS OF INTERFERENCE WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT.

Following an intensive four day investigation and search, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Linn County Sheriff’s office announced this morning that two bodies were found late Tuesday night buried on a rural property west of Pittsburg, Kansas.

The bodies recovered are believed to be Pleasanton residents, Betty Mcnabb, age 87, and Kenneth Mcnabb, age 65. Autopsies and official identification are pending.

31-year-old David Mcnabb of Pittsburg was arrested Monday for second-degree murder, criminal desecration of a body, and interference with a law enforcement officer.

The agencies who assisted with this investigation were the Crawford County Sheriff’s office, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the Overland Park Police Department Dive Team, the Missouri Search and Rescue K-9 Unit, and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

No further details will be released at this time.

Authorities are not saying if McNabb has confessed to the killings, or the location of the bodies. The Crawford County Prosecutor says investigations are moving forward near Pittsburg.

DAVID MCNABB, 31 OF PITTSBURG, IS NOW CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER, CRIMINAL DESECRATION OF A BODY AND INTERFERENCE WITH A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER. HE'S SUSPECTED IN THE POSSIBLE DEATHS OF 87 YEAR OLD BETTY MCNABB AND HER SON 65 YEAR OLD KENNETH MCNABB BOTH OF PLEASANTON KANSAS. THEY WERE BOTH REPORTED MISSING LAST FRIDAY.

THE KBI INVESTIGATED MCNABB'S HOME IN LINN COUNTY WHERE THEY SUSPECTED FOUL PLAY ON SATURDAY.

A SEARCH HAS BEEN UNDERWAY ALL WEEKEND OFF THE RIVER. ONE MAN HAD BEEN CAMPING IN THAT AREA HE'D BEEN THERE ABOUT TWO WEEKS AND ENDED UP IN THE MIDDLE OF THE KBI SEARCH. AUTHORITIES ASKED HIM WHAT HE'D SEEN SPECIFICALLY IF ANY BARRELS HAD FLOATED BY HE SAYS THE AREA IS RELATIVELY REMOTE.

SEVERAL AGENCIES HAVE HELPED IN THE INVESTIGATION INCLUDING THE CRAWFORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT. THE OVERLAND PARK DIVE TEAM IS OUT THIS WEEK AND THE KBI AND LINN COUNTY SHERIFFS DEPARTMENT ARE ASSISTING.

