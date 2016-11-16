Mannequin Challenge Video of Local Dog Goes Viral

By now you've heard of, or seen the latest thing to consume the internet, the mannequin challenge. It's been done by sports teams, celebrities and high school students across the country. But the one involving a dog has absolutely blown up and that dog and its owner are from Pittsburg.

The past 24 hours have been a whirlwind for Boston the dog and the fame is exhausting.

“Yup, it’s hard being famous,” says Ryan Thomas, Boston’s owner.

A video of Boston perfecting the "mannequin challenge" went viral after Thomas, a Pitt State student, posted it on twitter.

“I thought maybe my friends would retweet it, it would get maybe 50 retweets at max, and then me and my girlfriend went to the gym and while I was at the gym I couldn't focus because my phone was going off and that’s when I knew it was going to go viral but I didn't expect hundreds of thousands," says Thomas.

The 8 year old boxer is very well trained. He obeys to his owner and “stays” no matter what position he puts him in. He also doesn't mind getting dressed up in crazy outfits.

“The only hard part is that his balance isn't as good now that he’s getting older but if you get him to balance, you can get him to do whatever you want," says Thomas of Boston’s discipline.

Thomas knew Boston’s ability to stay still for long periods of time would be perfect for the mannequin challenge, it was just a matter of getting it on camera.

“If you wanted to he'd do it for hours, but I wouldn't do that to him,” says Thomas.

In just under 24 hours Thomas’ original video has been viewed nearly 9 million times and retweeted by 150 thousand accounts. It's also been reposted all over the internet by worldwide sources and dozens of people have offered to buy and license the video so that it can be used commercially.

Boston's fame happened overnight but Ryan has high hopes for his future.

“First thing I hope Ellen sees it that would be the best because I mean it would be awesome to be on Ellen, but other than that I don’t know maybe a commercial or something for him,” he says.

Boston should rest while he can, Thomas has plans to film a second mannequin challenge video this week.

The video that's gone viral only took Thomas and his friends 10 minutes to film. You can view the video at: https://twitter.com/Ryan_Thomas02/status/798726209144242176

