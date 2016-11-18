Public Feedback Wanted for Pittsburg Parks Projects

The Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department is getting some help from a Pitt State class. All involved are working together to gather information on what the public wants to see in local parks.

Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department officials are depending on the results of a public survey to move forward on certain projects.The survey was created by Pitt State students in Laura Covert's class.

“It just implements a real life situation into this research class for them to really understand, to see the results and to see what those results can mean to a community and to the recreation department,” says Laura Covert.

The survey focuses on 3 of the departments current needs. First, whether or not the Schlanger Community Center, which is no longer open and will be demolished, should be replaced.

“We think we need a new one, we program out of one facility currently and it’s also the same facility that the community uses for reservations, birthday parties or weddings, so that took away a facility option for them to use,” says Sara Vacca with the Parks Department.

Also where community members would like to see the new skate park and their overall satisfaction with the programs offered.

“Hopefully it gives us a direction as far as where things need to go whether it’s the skate park, facility, or programs. So giving us a direction in whether they support the things that are taking place,” says Vacca.

Covert says the hands on experience will show her students how valuable research can be.

“It helps them to see the impact that they can make on the community and how they can help Pittsburg Parks and recreation,” says Covert.

A win for both students and the department.

Residents can pick up a hard-copy of the survey at the Lincoln Center until December 4th or fill out the online version at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/pittparksandrec