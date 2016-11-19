Six Inducted to the Carthage Hall of Heroes

Six people are inducted into the Carthage Hall of Heroes for the lasting impact they have made in the community.

There are now 62 people in the group, their plaques hanging in the Fair Banks YMCA.

“Carthage is a very unique community and a very proud community and it’s a great way to honor the people that continue to build and make our community much better. It’s also to show the youth that are going to be coming up that this is something to strive for and have them be interested in their community and have them make a difference in building it,” says Mark Elliff on the Hall of Heroes committee.

Only 1 of today's inductees is still living, David Sexton, creator of the trucking company D&D Sexton, Inc. that he built from the ground up in Carthage.

“We employ over 200 some odd people we got a good wage scale, my people earn a good living and raise their families here so I’m really proud of that,” says Sexton.

He's lived here for more than 50 years and has contributed to the community in many ways and is known as a leader. He speaks to high schoolers to encourage them to work hard.

“Just show that hard work really pays off. Endurance, just never quit. Set your goals and try to be the best you can be,” says Sexton.

Others honored include a firefighter who passed away in the line of duty, funeral director, community servant, educator and industrialist. Family members accepted the honor on their behalf, many of them very emotional and thankful.

Applications for next year’s class of heroes are being accepted , visit carthagehallofheroes.org for more information.