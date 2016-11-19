Annual Craft Show Raises Money for Teachers and Students

An annual tradition continues in Joplin, raising money for Cecil Floyd Elementary School. More than 100 vendors set up shop for the 26th annual Cecil Floyd craft show. Hundreds of people shuffle through the school looking for holiday gifts or enjoying the traditional cinnamon buns.

The event is the PTA’s largest fundraiser, bringing in anywhere between $15,000 and $20,000 each year.

“We end up putting it toward continuing education for our teachers, either sending them away to things or having something come to the school, we do big family nights, we're really trying to get all of our parents involved at the school and so it’s really important to us to have ways to reach out,” says PTA President Ashley Cupp.

The money has a lasting impact on the school.

“We had a big technology need for the iPads in the classrooms and our PTA paid for half of a cart of 30 iPads for our classrooms just because of the funds from this event alone,” says Cecil Floyd Principal Chris Bozarth.

The craft show has become so popular over the years that now the vendors are hand selected by a committee. Many of the vendors are local and return year after year, although some do travel long distances because of how popular the show is. Many are happy to help raise money for an important cause.

“It’s just their big money maker of the year and we like to support the schools and of course i have grandchildren in school here so it’s very important to me,” says Annette McShane a Joplin resident and business owner of Bliss Within.