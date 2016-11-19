Fred and Red's to re-open next week

Good news to all those craving spaghetti red and tamales: the Joplin staple "Fred and Red's" will re-open next week.

Owner David Schaefer says the "open" sign will be on sometime between Tuesday and Black Friday.

"The response from the community has been overwhelming to say the least. So there's a lot of pressure there which is fine, I mean it's fun," Schaefer said.

Schaefer purchased the restaurant which came with its recipes, in mid-July. The menu and prices are exactly the same as when the restaurant shut its doors in 2012.

"It was my favorite place to go, I mean I actually got choked up a couple of weeks ago and I was thinking you know, I'm very soon going to be able to have my favorite meal and I think a lot of people feel that way too," Schaefer said.

The wait-staff has some words of advice for those eager for Fred and Red's nostalgia.

"Expect to wait a very long time. Don't come if you're in a hurry the first week. I"m sure we'll have lines out the door," waitress Heather Vallo said