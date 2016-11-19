Quantcast

Local Vendors Selling Holiday Gifts - KOAM TV 7

Local Vendors Selling Holiday Gifts

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Holiday shopping is underway for many at a craft show held at Saint Paul’s United Methodist church in Joplin.
Local vendors selling jewelry, blankets, home decorations and much more have the chance to bring in a profit before the holiday season.
Many vendors think their products make a more personal holiday gift.

I just think its important to not always buy from hobby lobby or target, its more intimate if its handmade or custom,” says Jordan Ellis, owner of The Painted Pallet.

Money raised from admission and donations will go towards the youth ministry.

