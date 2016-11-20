Operation Christmas Child Wrapping Up

Local volunteers hope to make Christmas a little brighter for 16,000 children in need around the world. Dozens have worked all week on Operation Christmas Child run by Samaritan’s Purse.

It’s with assembly line accuracy that volunteers wrap shoe boxes with rubber bands, tape on labels, and move them down the table.

“It is craziness but it’s very, very organized," says volunteer Dianna Baker.

Kids eagerly help pack the shoe boxes in cartons, tape them shut and add to the pile, gifts now ready to be shipped across the globe.

“It’s just a real warm feeling and I think about the children who are going to get these shoe boxes and how excited they will be,” says Baker.

Over the past week residents have donated toys, school supplies and hygiene items to Samaritan’s Purse for Operation Christmas Child, a nationwide effort to help kids living in poverty.

“We collect boxes here at Forest Park and then also other churches in the area bring their boxes here. We will be loading these cartons onto trailers and then there are 10 other relay centers in the area who have collected shoe boxes all week, they will also bring their cartons and load on to our trailers,” says Ellen Gibson, the area coordinator.

Local volunteers hope they will send 16 thousand shoe boxes to Africa, China and South America.

“We had a man come and speak at Forest Park a few weeks ago who had gotten a shoebox as a child and what an impact it had made. It was the first gift he had received ever in his life,” says Baker.

And it will bring holiday spirit to many others.

“At least 5 other family members or friends are also impacted because a child receives a shoebox so without even leaving home you can help a child overseas,” says Gibson.

Come December, Christmas will look a lot like a shoebox.

There’s still one more day left in the campaign. Donations can be brought to Forest Park Baptist Church in Joplin until 6 p.m. Monday.