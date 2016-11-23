Chili's provides Thanksgiving spread for local family

Thanksgiving came early for one local family as the Pittsburg location Chili's adopts them for the holiday.

Michael Schneider and his two children are currently living with a relative while their "Habitat for Humanity" home is being built. He wasn't planning on having a Thanksgiving spread, but that all changed when Chili's hospitality manager Chelsea Young knocked on his door Wednesday evening.

"Oh this is really cool. I didn't have no plans for Thanksgiving actually so this was a surprise. Gives me the chance for the kids to have a Thanksgiving now," Schneider said.

Schneider, an air force veteran, is the single father of his two teenage children and he adds, his divorce has not been easy for them.

"I'm trying to give them somewhat of a normal childhood like I had. I had both parents and stuff, we had traditions. Christmas, Thanksgiving, I want them to have some semblance of normalcy," Schneider said.

The basket donated by Chili's will certainly help: it contains all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal, including turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

Young was proud she got to be the employee who delivered the meal and the smiles that resulted from it.

"Chili's in general gives back a lot, and in our small community, we do what we can to impact what we can. And I love that part of it," Young said.

In addition to the donated meal, Chili's employees have been putting in hours on the Schneider's Habitat for Humanity home which will be complete in March. Next Thanksgiving, the Schneider's will be in their own place.

"We don't have a lot of money but we still have each other and we can still do things together," Schneider said.