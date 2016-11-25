Downtown Pittsburg prepares for Small Business Saturday

Since 2010, "Small Business Saturday" reminds shoppers to shop small and stay local with their spending.

Downtown Pittsburg is adding some extra perks for those who choose to keep their dollars in the local economy: a "passport" flyer can be picked up at any local business downtown tomorrow. Shoppers get stamps for visiting each store, making them eligible for prizes including cash.

"So shopping local and shopping small brings the money back into your community. So rather than spending it at a corporate where it goes into somebody else's pocket, that money is driving our economy here in Pittsburg," Kaitlyn McGuire, manager of Audacious Boutique said.

Audacious plans to give a pair of leggings to the first 25 people in their door.

Down the street in Jock's Nitch, a typical rush for PSU gear takes place around this time each year according to manager Sloan Dwyer.

"It's always funny the week before Thanksgiving break I always see a bunch of Pitt State students stocking up on their gear to take home," Dwyer said.

A steady flow of customers came through Jock's Nitch on Black Friday, taking advantage of their store-wide 30 percent off deal.

"I was born and raised in Pittsburg and it's important for me to keep the money in Pittsburg to keep the economy moving," Christy Boman of Kansas City said.

The downtown "Small Business Saturday" program runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow.