Maker's Market brings shoppers downtown

On the busiest shopping weekend of the year, local artisans and craftsmen are able to capitalize on the increased spending by taking part in the Maker's Market in downtown Joplin.

Vendors were set up at various locations in empty buildings downtown, selling everything from housewares to jewelry.

"It's really important to support Small Business Saturday and I am a local crafter and really wanted to be a part of what downtown Joplin was doing. I think it's great they're trying to draw shoppers downtown to support all of the makers and all of our small business," Martha Getz of "Mountain and Moon" said.

Another vendor said it gives her the chance to meet her online customers.

This was the second year for the event.