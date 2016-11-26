Standing Rock supply drive concert raises awareness

Despite the recent news of the Army Corps of Engineers shutting down the protesting area near Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation, a Joplin thrift store is raising awareness of the protest with a concert.

Lucas Sarakinis, manager of Manifest Station thrift store, coordinated the concert with his friend Kara Kay. Both say the protests have been heavy on their heart. Sarakinis says he feels for indigenous people.

"I've always had a lot of empathy for native people all over the world and just having this happen now, and I"m at a point in my life where I'm not thinking about myself I'm thinking about my children and their future and what's going to happen. It's important issues," Sarakinis said.

Poetry and music performers brought a message of peace to audience members.

"I think the country is in just a lot of turmoil obviously, politically and everything socially. This is a big thing, this is our future, it's nature. We have to learn to balance nature and technology," Sarakinis said.

Kay said news of the dismantled protests will not stop their drive to bring camping supplies and extra clothing to those protesting in the presence of law enforcement in South Dakota and North Dakota.

"I am following the word of the people that are out there, and they are not backing down no matter what threats or what "consequences" are coming their way. I mean people are willing to give their life for this, like, people are literally willing to take bullets for this if they have to. So I don't think they're going anywhere. We're going to continue to support them," Kay said.

More events of the same nature are scheduled throughout this winter. More information can be found on the Manifest Station Thrift Store Facebook page.