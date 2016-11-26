Trains, trains, trains at Joplin Museum Complex

It's a bi-annual event that brings hundreds each time, the Tri-State Model Railroaders train show at Joplin Museum Complex.
Vendor Mel Walbridge jokes that it brings children in age two to 89.
"It's a place for them to come to buy equipment or trains whatever they want, also it's a place for vendors to trade, swap or whatever, add to their layout, whatever it might be," Walbridge said.
The next train show will take place in March.
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.