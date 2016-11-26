Trains, trains, trains at Joplin Museum Complex

It's a bi-annual event that brings hundreds each time, the Tri-State Model Railroaders train show at Joplin Museum Complex.

Vendor Mel Walbridge jokes that it brings children in age two to 89.

"It's a place for them to come to buy equipment or trains whatever they want, also it's a place for vendors to trade, swap or whatever, add to their layout, whatever it might be," Walbridge said.

The next train show will take place in March.

