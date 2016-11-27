Shots Fired in Joplin

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

From the Joplin Police Department:

11/27/16 at approximately 11:16 AM, officers responded to a report of gunshots near the intersection of A and Sergeant Ave. After investigation it was determined that a Hispanic Male driving a silver or gray Chevy pickup was chasing a subject described as a black male with dread locks. The fleeing black male was armed with a handgun.

As the subject ran southbound down the west alley of Sergeant, a black male driving a white Ford passenger car picked him up. The Hispanic male then rammed the back of the Ford and at least 3 gunshots were heard. Both vehicles left the area.

There have been no reported injuries.

If you have any information in regard to this event you are asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at (417) 623-3131.

