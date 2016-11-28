Schenker Farms ships meat, taste of home on Cyber Monday

Cherie Schenker, co-owner of Schenker Family Farms of McCune, processes orders of steaks, summer sausage and bacon on Cyber Monday.

Schenker Family Farms has been operating in McCune since 2008 - enduring several Cyber Monday sales. But one aspect of their business makes them uniquely able to ship a taste of home to even the farthest holiday deliveries.

"We have steady sales year-round because we're one of the only organic farms that ships all over the country and we're only one of two companies in the country that will ship to our soldiers overseas," Schenker said.

Schenker's husband Kevin, co-owner of Schenker Family Farms, served the US Army for 32 years. While he was deployed in Afghanistan six years ago, Cherie discovered the joy it brought her husband and fellow soldiers when they received care packages.

"Chow hall food is not like grandma's Sunday dinner, so one of the things we found that was a huge morale booster was when they would get care packages. Care packages usually contain food. So what better care package than to be able to get a box of ribeyes? Or some cheddar jalapeno brats or something," Schenker said.

With the help of a shipping company, they developed a special container that withstands the 25 day voyage and the extreme heat in Afghanistan but still delivers farm-fresh meats to those fighting for our country.

"We tested it in Iraq with some of our friends stationed over there and we've been shipping over there ever since. It's a huge morale booster to the guys whether they're getting some frozen steaks or even some shelf-stable summer sausage," Schenker said.

The business has been preparing for Cyber Monday since June, a day where they can double and even triple their sales.