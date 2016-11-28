Southeast Kansans Compete in National Competition

Quintonn Lunsford is avoiding putting himself at risk on a horse before his trip to Las Vegas.

Come Thursday, the 12-year old is set to ride a bucking bronco, with the sole intention of throwing him to the ground. He tries not to focus on the danger.

"Just to do what I usually do and try to ride," Quintonn said.

His father and grandfather both were horseback riders.

10-year old Anthony Pike is the first in his family to ride, and is a recent convert to bareback riding.



"Since I could talk I wanted to be a bull rider," Anthony said. "Then I looked and saw some bareback riders doing it. And wondered if I could do it. So I started."

Though coming at the sport from different backgrounds, the two both have a chance to ride, buck.. and fall.. while competing in Las Vegas as the sole representatives for the Midwest in the Junior NFR Mini Bareback Riding World Championship.

"It's about 90% excitement and 10% terror, really," Anthony's father Chris Pike said. He worries every time his son competes. But is excited to see his boy live out his dreams.

"We haven't had any big wrecks or anything yet. But that's coming, I'm sure," Chris said.

And for Quintonn's father Paul Lunsford, who comes from a background of horse riding, he's okay with the risk of his son riding the horse to pursue what he wants.

"A lot like a like lesson, you know," Paul said. "It's all you, you know? You can coach him up all you want. But once he nods his head and that chute opens, it's all him. And if he hits the dirt, you know, he's gonna punish himself about it."

The boys leave for Vegas Tuesday.