Carl Junction High School to Start Trap Shooting Team

Carl Junction High School students will soon aim to add more trophies to the cafeteria displays but they'll have to try their hand at trap shooting. The Carl Junction Board of Education approves the addition of the new sports team at the high school.

“The purpose of it is to encourage kids to be involved in another type of activity,” says Athletic Director Jesse Wall.

Wall says there was a demand to add trap shooting to the list of activities offered at the high school.

“A lot of kids who are going to be part of this are going to be kids who have shot a gun before. This is a great opportunity for them to get involved in something that can be a lifelong activity for them," says Wall.

Chelsi Leggett already coaches archery and will undergo training to be one of the coaches overseeing the trap team.

“We'll go through book work, we'll go through what the season looks like and we’ll go through training ourselves actually shooting actually going through the trap the whole process of it,” says Leggett.

She adds not just any student will get to join the team. For safety reasons, it will be limited to 10 spots and try outs will be intense.

“Most of these kids, if they don't have experience unfortunately that’s a disadvantage to them and they probably won't even get a try out. I mean that first year they're really going to have to have that experience or they'd never make it,” says Leggett.

School officials say they have not yet heard any concerns about safety from parents. The have until spring 2018 to get policies for the trap team set in stone. So far they do know that all practices and competitions will be held at a shooting range and all equipment will be stored off campus.

“Every safety measure that could possibly exist is going to be there and if any time we feel like a student isn't abiding by those safety measures, then they're not going to be participating in the program,” says Wall.

As one of the first schools in our area to have the program, Wall thinks others will follow suit.

The coaches are in the process of writing a grant that would fund the program. The program is set to start in March 2018.

