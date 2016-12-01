Children's Advocacy Center Faces Rise in Abuse Cases

The Children's Advocacy Center of Pittsburg conducts forensic interviews with children who have been abused or are suspected of being abused. With a month left in 2016 the Pittsburg C.A.C. has already exceeded it's expected caseload. It's at least the third year in a row of rising case totals. It's conducted 92 interviews for area law enforcement through November while staying in contact with victims as case managers.

"They're with them from the onset throughout the entire process," Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said. "That's an invaluable service, not just to the sheriff's office, but to the community and those victims."

Executive Director of the Pittsburg C.A.C., Tabitha Reavis, believes the steady rise in numbers are a result of increased reporting, not increased abuse. But the volume is stretching the group's resources.

"We have a goal of trying to achieve 3 to 6 months of operating expenses in reserve," Reavis said. "Right now we have barely a month's worth of operating expenses in reserve."

Over the same period where the C.A.C.'s caseload has increased, it's funding sources have declined or remained stagnant. It's struggling to maintain funds for operational costs.

"Keeping the lights on. Being able to have funding that's freed up to pay bills. And to make sure the facility continues to be here and the services continue to be here," Reavis said.



The C.A.C. is planning a new fund raising event for April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month. It's looking for sponsors and donors.