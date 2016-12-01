Neosho Family Keeps the Faith Despite SMA Diagnosis

A local family keeps the faith despite their child's diagnosis of a fatal disease. The Neosho residents returned from Chicago yesterday after their youngest son received a new treatment for spinal muscular atrophy or SMA.

Dinner time for little Logan Sanders isn't the same as for other 9 month old babies, he has a feeding tube. Logan has spinal muscular atrophy, a disease effecting his muscle movement.

“He can't move his legs, he can move his arms just a little bit, he can't hold toys so it’s very restrictive of what he can do,” says Heather Sanders, Logan’s mom.

Officials with the Muscular Dystrophy Association say there's no cure for SMA and that the quality of life of those diagnosed is poor.

“Everyday functions of life are going to be affected so you're going to have severely weakened muscles that really take care of a lot of your basic needs such as walking, breathing and eating," says Lacey Goins, the area director for MDA.

The Sanders noticed something was wrong when Logan wasn't meeting milestones. Dozens of tests gave them the final diagnosis.

“We had multiple doctors that would come in the room with him and say you only have 6 months to a year,” says Logan’s dad Greg.

“I didn't know how I was going to ever look at him again and not feel like he was dying from a disease that would take him from us, it was really hard,” says Mrs. Sanders.

But a new treatment that through a trial process has so far prolonged the life of other children like Logan gives the family hope.

“We sort of accepted the fact that we were just going to make the most of every day we did have with him to now we really feel like we have a lot of hope. I think quality of life wise he’s going to be able to do so much more than what we thought he would,” she adds.

Still, frequent trips to Chicago for the therapy along with daily breathing treatments take a toll on the family both emotionally and financially.

Dinner may be different than how the Sanders pictured it 9 months ago but always there to make Logan smile is his big brother Landon who happily feeds his cookie monster doll through a tube.

A special benefit dinner is being held for Logan on Sunday at the Newton County Fairgrounds. It will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and admission costs $10 for adults and $6 for children.

To donate to the Sanders family visit: www.gofundme.com/love4littlelogan

