Webb City Kids Shop With Cops

Local law enforcement help to spread Christmas cheer. 75 Webb City area kids got some Christmas shopping done this morning with the help of Webb City police officers and their families during the annual shop with a cop event.

"It’s just a way to reach out to the community and reach the kids and you go up there and look at the faces of those children, it makes it worthwhile,” says Webb City Police Chief Carl Francis.

Shopping carts roll by full of toys and electronics, a way for the police to give back and leave an impression on the children and their families.

“There are those out there that are not as fortunate and we really strive to help those but I think more than that it shows the community that we're not the bad guys, we're members of the community we have families and we try to help out in any way that we can,” says Francis.

Each child gets a $100 gift card, giving many a Christmas they may not have had otherwise.

“They would've had nothing, absolutely nothing at all. So this actually means a lot for them,” says Crystal Roberson, a single mother of 5 children. “I really appreciate this program so much because for them it’s an amazing opportunity to be able to get things that they've wanted to have that wouldn't normally be able to get,” she adds.

This is the 20th year of the Webb City Police Department's shop with a cop program.