Christmas Card Sales Will Help Send Kids to Camp

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Despite the cooler temperatures, those at the Joplin Family Y are already thinking about summer. At a holiday party this morning, children got to enjoy snacks and tell Santa what they hope to see under the tree. But, Santa already has plans to give the gift of summer camp to a few children who can't afford it.

Last summer, students participated in a coloring contest. 4 designs were chosen and made into holiday cards. Boxes of 20 cards are for sale for $25.

The money that we raise from the cards is going back to the program. It provides scholarships to the families who might need assistance for that, says Tish Persinger with the Y.

This is the first year of the holiday card sales and they hope to raise $300. That money will help 5 or 6 kids go to camp.
It provides a positive and safe place for our kids to be during the summer while their parents are working and we serve roughly 125 students on average per day, says Persinger.

There is a limited supply of cards. They are for sale at the South YMCA.
 

