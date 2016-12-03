Quapaw EMT Trainees Get Hands On Experience

EMT trainees get the best lesson possible, responding to a car accident with live patients. But, the wreck was staged by the Quapaw Fire and EMS, a way to get the 26 students out of the classroom and into the field.

They responded in small groups just as they would for a real call, communicating on the radio, driving the ambulance up, assessing the scene and responding to patients appropriately.

Quapaw first responders started the simulations last year after noticing a gap in training between the classroom and real world.

“We noticed a huge difference. The morale of the class is up the students are excited to learn they get tired of just reading the books and looking at power points and watching videos they actually want to get out and get their hands on it so it really improves the students in class,” says Captain Sammy Freeman with Quapaw Fire and EMS.

The hands on experience will give the students a leg up when they're actually on the job.

“Every minute counts so the more we know and the more we do hands on helps us with quicker responses and patient care,” says Chris Taylor, a trainee.

The extra experience will also benefit community members in need.

