Quantcast

Hate Crimes Could Include Law Enforcement, in Missouri - KOAM TV 7

Hate Crimes Could Include Law Enforcement, in Missouri

Updated:
SOUTHWEST, MISSOURI -

Missouri representatives are considering House Bill 57, which would make a targeted crime against law enforcement and first responders a hate crime.

Over his career, Webb City Police Chief Carl Francis says he's seen cases ranging from simple harassment to assaults of police officers. 

"I've seen cars being keyed, cars being egged, vandalism to property that types of things," Francis said. "I've had minor assaults even in my direction."

But even if it's a direct result of being a police officer, he doesn't necessarily want these types of offenses to be considered hate crimes. 

"I think there's gonna need some analysis and some research to see if we're not creating a bigger problem than what we have right now," Francis said. 

Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan went farther, calling it unnecessary, "feel-good legislation". Saying there's an implied risk to law enforcement and tough laws already in place for attacking an officer.

Representative Charlie Davis says he plans to support the bill, but wants to see the scope of it narrow. 

"I believe it should be strong physical assault," Davis said. "I think it's gonna be something that passes this next year. But I think it is something that we need to make sure that people don't abuse."

"It kind of covers actually property damage, weapons charges, third-degree assault, tampering. It covers a wider variety than generally just the assault code section," attorney Elizabeth Turner said. She says as the bill is written, any crime that is targeted at a law enforcement officer because of their job could be classified as a hate crime regardless of it's severity. 

The bill doesn't just include law enforcement officers. It also covers fire department and emergency medical personnel.

"I absolutely support the spirit of the bill," Francis said. "I think any time you can aggressively prosecute any attack on law enforcement or public safety in general it's is a good thing. Whether or not attaching a hate crime to it.. aggressive prosecution in and of itself would certainly constitute something useful to put the bad guy in jail."

The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police supports hate crime legislation for first responders, citing the 60-plus officers shot in the state this year. 

There is a second bill being considered which is almost identical to HB 57.
 

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.