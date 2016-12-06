Mental health and college finals

The most wonderful time of the year can mean the most stressful time of year for college students facing assignments, group projects and cumulative final exams.

Pittsburg State University takes the proactive approach in helping students cope with added stresses and anxieties.

"My mental health right now is definitely not great, we'll just put it that way," sophomore Drew Martin said.

Martin is not alone. Many of his peers are scrambling to bring up GPA's and finish the semester strong.

"Well it all comes down to the final part of the year many times the final grade rests upon the final that they're taking," JT Knoll, coordinator of university prevention and wellness said.

Knoll cites surveys that show the thing preventing students from success is stress and anxiety. All semester long, DIY stress management kits have been available in the union which include coloring books, links to breathing exercises and other resources.

Axe Library extends its hours until 1 am to accommodate study schedules, as well as serving late-night snacks.

"We're getting better at what we do, we haven't paid attention to a lot of things that we pay more attention to now. So one, that's just naturally that we grow and change," Knoll said.

That includes the simple act of asking for help.

"One of the things we know that students are hesitant to do and that's a cultural stigma, is to ask for help. We've been trying to get the culture to get students to ask for help. Whether it's a friend, whether it's an RA in the dorm, or a professor or going to our counseling center," Knoll said.

Finals week is next week for PSU.