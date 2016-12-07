Carthage VFW Remembers Pearl Harbor

Flags fly at half mast, a table is set for brothers lost at war, and VFW member Jim Hartley reminisces on the day that lives in infamy.

"That was a terrible day," Hartley said.

He didn't serve in World War II. "My battle was Vietnam," Hartley said.

But he still wears a Pearl Harbor Memorial hat and visited the Pearl Harbor memorials.

"The cemetery there is a beautiful thing but it's terrible," Hartley said.

In the same spirit, World War II veteran Dick Frink organizes the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at the Carthage VFW.

"This being the 75th anniversary, it's time to look back and see who we can find who is still alive, honor them, try to bring them together and show them they're not alone," Frink said. Welcoming veterans including Earl Bangert, who survived the pearl harbor attack.

"I guess we were already strong enough that they took a chance on us anyway," Bangert said. "I guess the best thing to remember is to not take too much for granted and to be well prepared."

Wednesday's ceremony focuses not only on remembering the attack and the sacrifice of soldiers, but it's place in history. Including a spread of newspaper clippings. Some even dating back to immediately after the attack in 1941.

"They probably don't teach enough history anymore to have brought all these young kids up," Bangert said. "They don't realize the immensity of what you can get into."

"It's just basically a memorial service. With a touch of history," Frink said. "So much of history is being re written.. we felt that it was the time."

More than 50 people attended tonight's ceremony.