Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Women of Distinction

A big night in Pittsburg as 12 local women are recognized for their contributions to the community. It’s the 11th year the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has put out the Women of Distinction calendar.

Chamber officials said they had a hard time selecting the 12 women out of the 33 nominated.

“Each one of these ladies gives so much back to the community whether it be through their work or through volunteer service, they're all very well known in the community and you'll see them active in numerous organizations just giving back to the Pittsburg area,” says Devin Gorman with the Chamber of Commerce.

This year those honored include health care professionals, professors and local business owners. Also recognized tonight, our very own Tawnya Bach-Collins.

“I was really surprised. There are so many distinguished women in Pittsburg and to be chosen as 1 of 12 for this year, it's such an honor,” says Bach.

She’s recognized for her work at KOAM, with the local boy scouts and as a lecturer at PSU.

“I think it’s really important to be involved and one of the easiest ways to get involved is to find activities that you and your family enjoy doing. I have 3 young boys and we are very active in boy scouting so I became my son’s leader and then I became an assistant pack leader as well. We've helped our pack grow from 7 boys to 50 boys and it’s been a lot of fun,” she adds.

Many of the women recognized also mentioned being an inspiration to the young girls in the audience.

“We certainly hope the project brings a light out there on some of the outstanding women in our community and serves as an inspiration for many young people who are looking up to these women and seeing the great things they do and know they're capable of running a business or serving as president of organizations in town,” says Gorman.

The calendars will be available free of charge to the public beginning tomorrow. You can pick one up at the Pittsburg chamber office at 117 West 4th Street.

