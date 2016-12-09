Egg prices low in time for holidays

Egg prices are more than one dollar lower than they were six months ago.

Food 4 Less has eggs by the dozen for as low as 50 cents, while Walmart has a dozen for 48 cents.

"At Christmastime you need so many eggs and so this is a good time to have them marked down. That's wonderful we came across them today," shopper Ada Nance of Joplin said.

Prices are low due to a bounce-back from 2015's avian flu epidemic where there was a shortage. Farmers over-produced, resulting in a surplus.