Egg prices low in time for holidays

Egg prices are more than one dollar lower than they were six months ago.
Food 4 Less has eggs by the dozen for as low as 50 cents, while Walmart has a dozen for 48 cents.
"At Christmastime you need so many eggs and so this is a good time to have them marked down. That's wonderful we came across them today," shopper Ada Nance of Joplin said.
Prices are low due to a bounce-back from 2015's avian flu epidemic where there was a shortage. Farmers over-produced, resulting in a surplus.
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.