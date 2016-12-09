Quantcast

Egg prices low in time for holidays - KOAM TV 7

Egg prices low in time for holidays

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Egg prices are more than one dollar lower than they were six months ago.

Food 4 Less has eggs by the dozen for as low as 50 cents, while Walmart has a dozen for 48 cents.

"At Christmastime you need so many eggs and so this is a good time to have them marked down. That's wonderful we came across them today," shopper Ada Nance of Joplin said.

Prices are low due to a bounce-back from 2015's avian flu epidemic where there was a shortage. Farmers over-produced, resulting in a surplus.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.