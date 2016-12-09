Study Finds Missouri, Kansas Drivers Some of the Worst

Four state residents may not be too happy with a recent driving study put out by an insurance company.

Local drivers may have some work to do behind the wheel. A study put out by the insurance agency Quote Wizard has Missouri and Kansas drivers as the 12th and 13th worst in the nation. Those rankings are based off of accidents, speeding tickets and fatalities but not all drivers agree with the results.

“I don't believe that,” says Riverton resident Jackie Hall.

“I think most Kansas drivers drive slower than anybody so if that’s being a bad driver than that’s okay with me,” says Jared Jarvis of Galena.

“I noticed that people get more mad other places and there’s a lot more honking and here there’s barely any,” says Sarah Medley of Galena.

If not in Kansas and Missouri, then where are the worst drivers?

“Arizona,” says Devon Dollison.

“Texas, they drive super-fast there so I think it’s pretty bad,” says Jarvis.

“California, Florida, Texas,” says Hall.

The study ranks states from worst to best, so having a higher number on this list is a good thing. Results show that Utah, California and Virginia have the worst drivers while Mississippi, Florida and Rhode Island have the best.

Some four state residents can swallow their pride, agreeing with the results.

“I see a lot of people disobeying traffic signs, stop signs red lights speed limits things like that,” says Baxter Springs resident Lee Ogle.

“North Carolina they just seem a lot nicer they let you out whenever you need to get out and they wave at you, in Kansas everyone’s fighting to get in the intersection and just not safe,” adds Dollison who now lives in Galena but once lived in North Carolina.

Oklahoma and Arkansas are at the other end of the list with some of the best drivers in the nation.

Quote Wizard also used the data to find that drivers on the east coast are better than those on the west and that republican leaning states have better drivers.

To view the study visit https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-state



