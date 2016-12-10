North Point Church Helps Families in Need get Christmas Presents

North Point Church in Joplin helps 80 families put Christmas presents under the tree. Parents get to pick out 3 presents for each child, something fun like a toy or game, something practical like a blanket or hygiene item and something to read.

“It’s important for us to give back to the community as a whole because we believe the church is called to be the hands and feet of Jesus, we're supposed to take care of the widows and the orphans and the under privileged. But especially this time of year, it’s just helping the families that are already down not get kicked a little more,” says Trent McMain with North Point.

The giveaway event is funded completely by the church and families had the chance to sign up in advance.

“With only 1 income in our household it’s kind of hard when the holidays come so to be able to come here and get them something that they don’t even know. That they're not even expecting, is awesome,” says Sara Garcia of Webb City.

Church officials want the parents to be the heroes so kids are kept occupied with arts and crafts while their parents secretly pick gifts and wrap them up to take home.

“It’s so awesome now that I can see the smiles on their faces when they actually have something to open its just great, if we didn't have that then they would have something but it just wouldn't be as good,” says Garcia.



Each family also got to take home a meal to prepare on Christmas day.

