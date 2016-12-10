Children Learn Christmas Stories of Other Cultures

Children learn the Christmas stories of other cultures at a Carthage church. They were able to meet several different characters at the Grace Episcopal Church this morning. The characters are Saint Nick's "sidekicks" in Austria, Russia and Italy.

Carthage schools teach these stories around the holidays and the church participates to put a sense of joy back in Christmas

“It’s not just about having a list of things that’s far too long to accomplish and feeling exhausted, it’s also about just having a wonderful time. Of course we take our faith very seriously here at Grace Church but we also take the joy of the season and the joy of faith very seriously,” says the Priest at the church, Steven Wilson.

Many adults are glad the stories are being passed down to younger generations.

“I think it’s good for their imaginations, I think it’s good for them to pass down to their own children, I think it’s good for their memories to remember stories like that and then they can be creative and use stories in their own writing,” says Carthage resident Diann Hays.

Of course Saint Nick was also there, many kids excited to get their picture taken and others not so much.

