Families Enjoy Holiday Candy Cane Hunt

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Kids in Joplin race to scoop up as many candy canes as they can during the 10th annual candy cane hunt put on by the Parks and Recreation Department at the Joplin Athletic Complex.

It’s a lot easier for the bigger kids who manage to get handfuls at a time but the little ones still have a good time grabbing some candy. Inside there’s a coloring contest and snowman to take pictures with.

Many families are happy to attend family friendly events to get in the holiday spirit.

“Little events like this are very accessible around here and there always seems to be something and its inexpensive and easy to get to so it really helps give the kids something to do and get some bonding time,” says Todd Greene.

I have a lot of fond memories of when I was a kid doing events with my mom and stuff like that so thats what Im looking for things that we can make traditions that they'll have with their kids when they're older that they can look back on, adds Kerry Quattlebaum.
Some families may have candy canes well past the holiday season, one boy picked up 311.

