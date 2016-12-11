Fatal Fire Under Investigation

On December 10th, 2016 at approximately 2:13 PM, Deputies of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and Dearing Rural Fire Department were dispatched to the residence located at 209 Hill Street, Dearing, Kansas. When firefighters arrived they discovered the detached garage, and dog house were on fire at the residence.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control. While battling the fire, Dearing Firefighters, and Sheriff Deputies discovered the body of a deceased child near the dog house on the west side of the garage. The Montgomery County Coroner was called to the scene, and pronounced Cody L. Shull, age 8, deceased. The child had sustained fatal injuries due to the fire.

The body was transported to Kansas City for Autopsy.

Sheriff Dierks and his staff would like to offer their condolences to the family of Cody. Sheriff Dierks asks for privacy for the family during this very difficult time.

The circumstances of the fire are under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and the Kansas State Fire Marshall's Office. No foul play is suspected at this time. No further information will be released pending the autopsy report.

(via Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Dearing, KS fire chief Marty Smith says his units were called around 2:15 Saturday afternoon. The fire occurred outside near an unattached garage taking the life of the boy. The west side of the garage was damaged. Smith says the death has been hard on firefighters many of whom have children close to the boy's age.