Tree farmer talks tree longevity

It was a rainy Sunday afternoon, but that didn't stop some dedicated shoppers from picking the perfect tree out from Bowen's Christmas Tree Farm outside of Pittsburg.

For those just getting their tree or looking to take better care of a tree next year, owner Jim Bowen offers a few tips.

The first few hours after getting the tree from the tree farm are key. Bowen advises that you have a stand set up and ready to go back home filled with hot water to stick the tree in upon arrival. Hot water best seals the tree's "butt" or the inch or so of wood on the bottom of the stump.

"Keep the water filled so it doesn't get below the butt of the tree, otherwise it will seal all over again and it will stop drinking water," Bowen said.

You should cut the butt of the tree up to a half inch. Replenish your tree stand with cold tap water for the rest of the time the tree is up.

"If it's already in the tree and up and decorated it's going to be hard to take it out and cut it so you just need to watch it. And don't put it around a fireplace or a heating vent or anything like that. Because that helps it dry out a lot more," Bowen said

The tree drinks about a gallon and a half of water per day for the first few days before reducing its intake to a quart per day.