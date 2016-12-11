Kutz Music "quitting the business" after 59 years

Kutz Music has been a staple of southeast Kansas for nearly 60 years, beginning as an accordion shop in Parsons before making its way to Pittsburg and expanding its inventory to multiple musical instruments and interests.

The business is closing after the owners, Marion and Bernice Kutz, became too elderly to maintain it, according to their daughter Karen Raymond.

"It is a little scary, a little depressing and a little bit of a relief too. And sad. We're sorry the store has to go out," Raymond said.

Other musical outfits and stores in other towns plan to purchase remaining inventory following the three day "quitting the business" sale.

"I'm very sad to see them go. I'm from Fort Scott so we lost our music store and this has been the closest music store that we can drive to and now we're losing this. So that's very sad for our community," music teacher Mary Jo Harper said.

Harper teaches music to third through fifth graders. She used the sale to buy some piano books and recorder music.

The Kutz's children all helped with the sale, running credit cards and assisting customers to help out their parents.

"It was more like a hobby for them rather than a business," Raymond said of Marion and Bernice's love for their store.