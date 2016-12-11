Post Art Library hosts elegant holiday tea

The Post Art Library inside Joplin Public Library buzzes with holiday merriment, Victorian-style, during their annual holiday tea.

This year, the library paired with Murphysburg Historic Preservation group to present a glimpse of yuletide past.

"Well the reason why we do this, Dr. and Mrs. Post, they used to have lavish holiday parties every year. They loved Halloween and they loved Christmas. So we decided we would start an annual holiday tea to celebrate t1hem and the fact they shared so much with others," Post Art Library director Jill Sullivan said.

The celebration included harp music, sweets and appearances by Victorian-era holiday figures like Father Christmas.