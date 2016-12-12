Candy House re-opens with new ownership

Candy House Joplin re-opens and will be open every day through Christmas Eve.

Wayne and Cara Adolphsen, owners of Mizzou Aviation, have purchased the building and recipes. Additionally, much of the staff is still the same.

"We were just made aware of the fact that it was for sale, and this is kind of my niche in the baking and candy-making. I've done it for years on a very large scale personally for gifts, so it just seemed like a perfect fit for Wayne and I," Cara said.

Candy House is open 9am to 6pm everyday from now through December 23. They'll open from 9am to 2pm on Christmas Eve.

Building is at 510 Kentucky Street. The Redings Mill location will stay closed.