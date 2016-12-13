Wyandotte Nation donates $100,000 to Wyandotte Public Schools

The Wyandotte Nation has strived to build 'community' in the Wyandotte area, and part of that is being a good neighbor and partner with the town of Wyandotte and Wyandotte Public Schools.

With that in mind, the Tribe is donating $100,000 to the Wyandotte Public School District to help during this difficult time of budget cuts facing schools statewide.

The Wyandotte Nation and its Board of Directors will be presenting the check to Superintendent Troy Gray and the Wyandotte Public Schools School Board 4 pm, Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Wyandotte Nation Tribal Administration Building, 64700 E. Hwy 60 in Wyandotte.

The Tribe operates its own Police Department, which is unique in that it is the only tribal department in the U.S. that provides a non-tribal community with their sole source of police services. The Tribe also operates the Bearskin Healthcare & Wellness Center and the Lost Creek Recycling Center, and both serve the surrounding area.

Recently, the Tribe built the Heritage Acres Community Center and the Heritage Acres Park and Splash Pad – all of which serve the entire community, and opened the Wyandotte Nation Cultural Center and Museum.