League City fires former Joplin City Manager Rohr

The League City, TX city council votes to fire it's current city manager, and former Joplin city manager, Mark Rohr.

This is on the heels of infighting between Rohr and the League City mayor, which included a resolution to investigate the mayor for, "alleged violations of the city charter and the city council's governance policy and rules of procedure".

It's a familiar scene for Rohr. The Joplin City Council fired Rohr in 2014, after serving 9 years as Joplin's city manager.

At the time, the Joplin city council gave no clear explanation as to why it voted to release Rohr.

"I gotta admit I'm pretty disappointed in our city council," said one League City resident during League City's council meeting, Tuesday.

Other locals took to defend Rohr, confused what it is about Rohr that makes the mayor not want to work with him. No citizen spoke in favor of removing Rohr as city manager.

"I can see where people might think Mark is semi-arrogant and difficult. But mark is a man you vetted. And is a qualified individual to conduct the programs that the city has set forth that he wants to do and the city has agreed to do," the same League City resident said. "And now you want to come in and play petty politics again and fire him because he doesn't play well with others."

Rohr has accused the League City mayor of overstepping his role and taking on some of Rohr's duties. The mayor has made allegations of Rohr overstepping his role as city manager, and criticized Rohr's demeanor.

Former Joplin city councilman Bill Scearce, who served on the council that removed Rohr in 2014, said over the phone, Tuesday, Rohor, "Became ineffective and unresponsive to the desires and needs of the Joplin city council." Scearce declined to be any more specific.

Rohr did not responded to our request for an interview, Tuesday.