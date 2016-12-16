Slick roads cause several accidents

The slick roads along Highway 69 caused several non-injury accidents and one confirmed injury accident on Friday.

"Folks need to just watch the weather and watch the moisture and watch the temperatures and just drive accordingly," Wayne Nelson with KDOT said.

Nelson said people often get settled into their warm cars and forget how cold it really is. Pittsburg area KDOT employees are on standby for if conditions worsen. Bridges can be especially treacherous.

"They usually start freezing up around 29 or 30 degrees, they can go anywhere from 29 to 32 degrees they freeze up. So you have to be careful and that depends of course on the wind as well," Nelson said.

Katie Adam of Pittsburg was headed to Topeka for work on Friday morning when she saw a semi and several cars slide off of Highway 69 north of Fort Scott.

"I noticed a bunch of cars with their hazard lights on. And I saw one vehicle that was flipped over, then I saw a semi that was flipped over, so I decided to turn around and head back home. And when I did, as soon as I got into the southbound lane, I just started to slow down and I skidded and went sideways into the grassy median," Adam said.

Adam had to drive home with one wheel on the shoulder and one wheel on the road.

"The northbound lane wasn't nearly as treacherous. I mean I was able to go about 55 in it and slow down and pull of to turn into the southbound lane but as soon as I pulled into the southbound lane, it was a nightmare," Adam said.

Kansas Highway Patrol advises to drive slow, have your headlights on, and buckle up.