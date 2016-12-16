86 Year Old Woman Fulfills Lifelong Dream, Graduates from PSU

It’s a big day for a number of college students, and as of today, graduates. More than 500 students accepted their diplomas tonight at Pittsburg State University. It’s an especially memorable day for a woman in her golden years.

After years and years of hard work and dedication, 86 year old Beatrice Scott is finally earning her college degree. She walked across the stage earlier tonight, getting a Bachelor’s Degree in general education with an emphasis on both sociology and history. Getting a college degree was number 1 on her bucket list, despite a tough start in life and roadblocks to her education.

"To get back in the swing of studying and going to school every day, that’s a challenge but I love learning and I love studying,” says Scott.

It’s a well-deserved degree, the road to graduation for Scott was difficult.

“I've been able to achieve a lot even though I had a poor beginning rocky in between,” she says.

She grew up during the Great Depression, moving to Joplin when she was 12. Her dreams of going to college were put on hold when she got married before graduating high school. She went on to be a mother of 7, grandmother of 5, and great grandmother of 16.

“I married and I was supposed to go to school and that didn’t work out so I always felt very inadequate when I would fill out anything that asked when did you graduate, where did you graduate from and I just felt like a second class citizen,” says Scott.

She eventually received her GED and is the Director of Development at the PBS station in Joplin. She's very active in the community and didn't let her busy schedule get in the way of her studies.

“I loved being the interaction with the younger kids on campus and their enthusiasm and some of the ideas that they have, they're catching and I enjoyed it very much. And in retrospect they enjoyed some of my ideas,” she says

And her age, it’s nothing that will ever stop her.

“I laugh and say I’m like that train that says “I think I can, I think I can. And I think sometimes too as people get older they say I can't do that and I think you shouldn't just sit back and be negative, that you should think well I don’t know if I don’t try maybe I can do that,” she says.

Scott has no plans to slow down now with a degree to add to her resume and it’s definitely something to be proud of.



