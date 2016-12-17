Deputies shop with children

It's the 10th year for Jasper County "Shop with a Deputy" where law enforcement officers from the county are paired with kids from the area and given a $100 Walmart giftcard.

"It's been good, it's been fun. I think we've traveled everywhere across the store, multiple times. The little girl I had, she's going across trying to find things for her grandma all the way down to her little brother," Corporal Stephen Jennings with Jasper County Sheriff's Department said.

Jennings' partner child was not alone, many children opted to use their dollars toward gifts for the family.

"Well I picked my brother out a teddy bear and I picked myself out a teddy bear and a raccoon care bear," 10 year-old Kimberly Owens of Carthage said.

Children enjoy the opportunity to experience officers of the law in a fun environment.

"It's just, I feel really safe," 11-year-old Elizabeth Melvin of Sarcoxie said.

All in all, 97 children shopped with deputies today at the Carthage Walmart.