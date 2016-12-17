Food basket brigade provides for Newton County

The Newton County Food Basket Brigade is in its 29th year of ensuring area families have food through the holiday season.

This year over 50 volunteers served over 800 Newton County people.

"Our intention is that you have food for your Christmas dinner and staples for two weeks. So hopefully your grocery bill will be down a bit so maybe you can get a couple extra toys for your children," Ann Hamlet, steering committee member said.

Local stores donated food and money for food, which volunteers disperse evenly among families depending on size.

"It is to help the needy and to serve the community and this is a good way for us to give that to them so we want everybody to have a Merry Christmas," volunteer Robert Allen said.