Joplin Fire v. Police in battle of the bells

The Salvation Army red kettle campaign raises money for those in need each Christmas season.

The Joplin Salvation Army location reached out to Joplin's fire and police departments to see if they would be interested in some friendly competition for a good cause.

"You know it's awesome that we have the chance to be able to give back to the community in another way, in a unique and fun way. So hopefully we make someone's Christmas a lot brighter than what it would have been," fire chief James Furgerson said.

Joplin Fire had one entrance to JC Penney's at Northpark Mall while Joplin Police held down the other.

"Well it's just another opportunity where we get to show the community we are a part of the community, we care about our community, and they get to see us in a different way not just in a law enforcement contact but actually just a community contact," police chief Matt Stewart said.