Victory Life hosts Christmas dinner

While many churches in the area opted to cancel services on Sunday due to inclement weather, one local church embraced the time for togetherness.

Victory Life Church located on the Highway 69 bypass hosted their annual Christmas dinner, a time for fellowship.

"It gives us an opportunity for all of us to end the year and invite some friends and family. It really uplifts our spirits as a church, we really look forward to it," Pastor Donnie Talent said.

The pre-dinner church service was the last for 2016, so it included some emotional goodbyes for a family who is moving 12 hours away over the holidays.

Talent encouraged everyone to bring a guest to the dinner.

"My hope is that we walk away from today is first and foremost that we have a Savior that died for us. That we really remember what Christmas is about. Secondly, that we really enjoy each other's company and enjoy each other's fellowship," Talent said.