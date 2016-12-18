Local businesses stay open Sunday for holidays

Several Pittsburg businesses opt to stay open on Sundays for the month of December to capitalize on any last-minute shopping and to cater to those with non-traditional schedules.

"We decided that last year, opening for the holiday seven days a week would just benefit those who work who have a hard time getting out and getting Christmas shopping done during regular business hours and they've been very gracious that we've opened and it's been easier for them to get their shopping done on a weekend," Clara Barnes, owner of Embellish Boutique said.

Piece of Cake Nutrition, Strawberry Moon Boutique, Embellish and Jock's Nitch are among the businesses providing Sunday hours for shoppers.

Seven shopping days remain until Christmas.