Four States Health & Wellness Expo 2017

Click Here to reserve your booth.

KOAM-TV and FOX 14 are committed to promoting  happier, healthier lifestyles in the 4 State Area!

We’ve been partnering with local hospitals, clinics, physicians and pharmacies for years through our Health Connections program.  Now, we are taking it to a new level by presenting the first ever Four States Health & Wellness Expo on Saturday, April 22, 2017. The Expo will take place at the Robert W. Plaster Center on the campus of Pittsburg State University from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Our hope is to provide 4 State residents with information on the many options there are in the area to improve the quality of their lives as well as provide screenings and tests right on site.

Reserve your booth now for $550. This includes:

ON-SITE

  • 10'x10' exhibit space
  • 8' high draped back wall and 36" high draped side rails
  • One (1) 7"x 44" booth identification sign with your company name
  • One (1) 6' x 30" skirted table, Two (2) chairs, One (1) wastebasket
  • Two (2) Box Lunches
  • Two (2) Vendor Identification Badges
  • Exhibitor listing in Expo program guide

ON-LINE

  • Exhibitor listing as participating vendor on official Expo webpage. 

Here are a few of the exhibitors:

and for a complete list go to Health and Wellness Expo - PDF.

*Additional opportunities such as an on-air schedule, on-site add-ons, and on-line ads are available.*

Please call 620-231-0400 or 417-624-0233 for more information or questions. 

