Settlement Reached Between Mars Petcare And Several Former Worke - KOAM TV 7

Settlement Reached Between Mars Petcare And Several Former Workers

Updated:
JASPER COUNTY, MISSOURI -

A settlement has been reached between Mars Petcare and several of its former employees.  Those men and women had filed a lawsuit against the now-closed pet food facility on the Missouri-Kansas line in Jasper County.  

Among their claims was that the company failed to provide personal protection against dangerous chemicals that they should have also been monitoring.  An attorney representing the plaintiffs says an agreement was reached by all 12 of his clients, but the attorney would not elaborate.  

