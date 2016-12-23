Local Salvation Army Corps Report Mixed Results From Kettle Campaigns

Many local Salvation Army Corps are asking for extra help from the public before their red kettle campaigns end tomorrow. Workers at the Salvation Army in Carthage say their red kettle campaign has come up short so far. The kettle campaign makes up about half of their organization's total budget.

The next time you see that unique red color on kettles that seem to directly identify the Salvation Army, or hear that distinct bell tone, you may only think of money.

"We view these goals and these things as tools," says Captain Chuck Cook with the Carthage Salvation Army.

Money collected by the Carthage Salvation Army is used in Carthage.

"Last year, we did about ten thousand meals, a little less. We have people who get food baskets pretty regularly," says Cook.

Money in the kettle is food in the stomach and toys for the kids. The Carthage Salvation Army last year helped feed 168 families during Christmas time, and donated toys to 320 children.

"I see it that we have been given, so that we will give. So I live to give to help others," says Carthage area resident Terri Heckmaster.

Thousands of dollars have passed through these red kettles so far this holiday season.

"You're helping poor people. That's what this world is make up of, a lot of poor people. We were once, and it makes you more intending to give," says Carthage area resident Ronald Tatum.

But the Carthage Salvation Army has raised only 59 percent of its $122,000 goal. Cook is hoping last minute Christmas shoppers will also help the Salvation Army at the last minute.

Cook also says things have a way of working out.

"One or the other happens. Either God provides the resource, or the resource is not needed. Today, the phone hasn't rang. So I feel a bit confident in the fact that we've met the needs in our community. But when I leave tonight, I'll go to the police department and the sheriff's office and reiterate if something happens...because we had a family get burned out the day before Christmas Eve," says Cook.

The red kettles secure not only money, but also care that's priceless to people in need.

There's a bit better news from the Joplin Salvation Army, where workers say they have raised 61 percent of their $315,000 goal. Pittsburg Salvation Army workers say 84 percent of their $50,000 has been met.

The kettles will be put away tomorrow at 3 PM, but Salvation Army Corps will still accept donations until the end of January.